IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Short Interest Update

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on IEC Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IEC Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

IEC stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

