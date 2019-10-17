Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Identiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,104. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $3,205,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.