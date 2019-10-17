IceChain (ICHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One IceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a market cap of $5,260.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042912 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.63 or 0.05943867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00043914 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

