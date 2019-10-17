IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $300.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.16.

IAC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,531. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,371.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 110.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 921,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,494,000 after purchasing an additional 483,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

