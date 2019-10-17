Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $268.50

Shares of Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €268.50 ($312.21) and last traded at €267.50 ($311.05), with a volume of 508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €266.50 ($309.88).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €206.83 ($240.50).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €241.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €219.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.22. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

