HYLETE, Inc. (HYLT) to Raise $15 Million in IPO

HYLETE, Inc. (HYLT) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,700,000 shares at $8.10-$10.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, HYLETE, Inc. generated $12.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.5 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Westpark Capital was co-manager.

HYLETE, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of premium performance apparel and gear. We are a community-driven brand focused on people living a fitness-based lifestyle, and we constantly strive to push the limits of what we can do to strengthen and support the fitness community. “.

HYLETE, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 27 employees. The company is located at 564 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075, US and can be reached via phone at (858) 225-8998 or on the web at http://www.hylete.com.

Receive News & Ratings for HYLETE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYLETE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.