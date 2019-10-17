Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $478,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 180,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

