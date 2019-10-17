Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.80. 8,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,648. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $121.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

