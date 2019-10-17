HSBC Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.93 ($82.48).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €65.40 ($76.05) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.40.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

