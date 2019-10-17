HSBC Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.21 ($92.10).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.40 ($71.40). The stock had a trading volume of 782,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.14 and a 200 day moving average of €66.72. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €89.04 ($103.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

