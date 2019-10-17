HSBC Analysts Give Nordex (ETR:NDX1) a €11.00 Price Target

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDX1. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.42 ($12.11).

NDX1 traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.45 ($12.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.20. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of €15.75 ($18.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

