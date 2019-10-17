Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $592.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 592.40 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 662388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.40 ($7.57).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 551.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

