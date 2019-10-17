Howard Capital Management Sells 55 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $209.01. 394,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,048. The firm has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

