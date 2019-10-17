Howard Capital Management Sells 2,960 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. 2,628,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.