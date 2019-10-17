Howard Capital Management Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.0% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 101,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,397,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.12. 580,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,295. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.21.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

