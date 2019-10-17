Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 20,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul W. Hoelscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul W. Hoelscher sold 70,903 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,985,284.00.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.48. 1,677,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,071 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,480,000 after acquiring an additional 657,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

