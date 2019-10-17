Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.01. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 20,676 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNL shares. TD Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 million and a PE ratio of -29.41.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$104.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

