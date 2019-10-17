Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.10-8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.53. 93,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,095. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.09.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

