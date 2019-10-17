Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.72. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

