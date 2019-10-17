Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Set at $23.00 by Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) has been given a $23.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. 21,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,717. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,852,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

