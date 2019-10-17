Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard is benefiting from investments in high-performance compute, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, hybrid cloud and HPE GreenLake orders. The company’s investments in new products and strategic acquisitions enhance its ability to assist customers in their digital transformation journey, thereby aiding growth. It is also gaining from its focus on high-margin businesses, such as IoT, server, storage and Big Data. Solid growth in Aruba Services is driving Intelligent Edge segment which is helping it maintain its leadership position in the high growth-opportunity market. However, deliberate actions through HPE Next including portfolio rationalization and some macroeconomic factors hurt results. Uneven demand due to the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China pose a major overhang.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 176,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

