Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 26.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 8.0% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at $6,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

