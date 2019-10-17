Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $233,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,989,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,255 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

