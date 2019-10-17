Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFWA opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $973.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

