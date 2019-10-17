Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned a $31.00 price objective by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

HCCI traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 39,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,909. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

