Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 30th total of 356,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 49,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,873.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,192 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

