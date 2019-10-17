Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $234.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,059.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

