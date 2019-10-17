Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. Heartland Banccorp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

