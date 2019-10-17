HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $839.12 million, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

