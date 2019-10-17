Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIIQ. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth about $981,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 5.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

