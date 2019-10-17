Head to Head Survey: Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurometrix and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accuray 0 3 0 0 2.00

Neurometrix presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Neurometrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Accuray.

Volatility and Risk

Neurometrix has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Neurometrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Neurometrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurometrix and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.18 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Accuray $418.79 million 0.55 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -17.27

Neurometrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Neurometrix and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurometrix -23.52% -17.31% -9.72% Accuray -3.92% -26.69% -3.18%

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

