Head-To-Head Review: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 12.25 -$67.36 million N/A N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 1.85 $134.05 million $0.15 41.00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -2,607.43% -675.88% -446.72% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1.84% 0.64% 0.39%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

