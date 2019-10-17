HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of HC2 worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 318,305 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,024 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 133,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCHC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. HC2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. HC2 had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.20 million. Analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCHC. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

