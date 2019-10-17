HC Wainwright Analysts Give SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

