HC Wainwright Analysts Give Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) a $23.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.87.

RVNC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 21,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

