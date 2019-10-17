Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $27.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 311,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.