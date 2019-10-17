Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

