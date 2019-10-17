Harwood Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7,434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 196,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

