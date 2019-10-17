Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 35,002 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $102,905.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

