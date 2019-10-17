Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,740 ($22.74) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,843.90 ($24.09).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,928.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,037.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

