HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 712,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $437,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 409.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

