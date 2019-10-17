Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $109.71.

