Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 2.56% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 213.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 63,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,777. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

