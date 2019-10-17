Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Hallador Energy has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hallador Energy to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

