Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $112.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $139,881.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $435,928.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at $448,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

GWRE traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. 26,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.