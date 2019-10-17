Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $18.58 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $24.57.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
