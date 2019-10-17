GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $59.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $122.82.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,153 shares of company stock worth $1,917,783 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865,569 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,636,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

