Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

GSBC stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

