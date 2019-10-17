Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $784.00

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 779 ($10.18), with a volume of 2126425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.90).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 722.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 45.32.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

