Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 421,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.53. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

